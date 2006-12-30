December Wrap-up:
Complete:
The Merry’s Dalliance
Project roster for 2007
In Process:
Finishing up Token and Affections
Postponed:
Beginning Chasing The Changeling (can’t start it until Tokens is complete)
Tumble revision (bumped for Plum essay revision)
Additional:
Revisions on the Plum essay
Trouble with The Situation: The Sequel
Holiday decorating, baking, shopping, cards
Warmth of the Hearth begun
New series – started series overview/outline
Secret Projects A,B, and C – which I will reveal at a later date
Reading:
Murder at Monticello by Jane Langton. Very Good.
Dark Nantucket Moon by Jane Langton. Very good.
Used and Rare by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.
Slightly Chipped by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.
Warmly Inscribed by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.
When Santa Was A Shaman. Interesting.
A Book and a Love Affair by Helen Bevington. Good.
The Drawing of the Dark by Tim Powers. Outstanding. Superb.
This Must Be the Place by Jimmy Charters with . . .can’t remember. Okay.
French Women for All Seasons by Mireille Guillano. Good; very good recipes.
Mockingbird: A Portrait of Harper Lee by Charles J. Shields. Excellent.
Meditations with Tea by Diana Rosen (unfinished). Beautiful.
The Trollopes by Lucy Poate Stebbins and Richard Poate Stebbins. Interesting (in a good way).
