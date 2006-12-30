The Merry’s DallianceProject roster for 2007Finishing up Token and AffectionsBeginning Chasing The Changeling (can’t start it until Tokens is complete)Tumble revision (bumped for Plum essay revision)Revisions on the Plum essayTrouble with The Situation: The SequelHoliday decorating, baking, shopping, cardsWarmth of the Hearth begunNew series – started series overview/outlineSecret Projects A,B, and C – which I will reveal at a later dateMurder at Monticello by Jane Langton. Very Good.Dark Nantucket Moon by Jane Langton. Very good.Used and Rare by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.Slightly Chipped by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.Warmly Inscribed by Lawrence and Nancy Goldstone (re-read). Very good.When Santa Was A Shaman. Interesting.A Book and a Love Affair by Helen Bevington. Good.The Drawing of the Dark by Tim Powers. Outstanding. Superb.This Must Be the Place by Jimmy Charters with . . .can’t remember. Okay.French Women for All Seasons by Mireille Guillano. Good; very good recipes.Mockingbird: A Portrait of Harper Lee by Charles J. Shields. Excellent.Meditations with Tea by Diana Rosen (unfinished). Beautiful.The Trollopes by Lucy Poate Stebbins and Richard Poate Stebbins. Interesting (in a good way).