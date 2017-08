I’ve broken up the entry into three parts today, so you can find what you want. This is the daily rambling; below it is the December wrap-up; below that is the year-end evaluation – with the original and mid-year hopes and dreams still in there, to track the changes. The latter was hard to share, because of the emotions it brought up; and I tried to re-read all the year’s entries, because I think I wrote more than I remember writing, but reading through The Situation again was just too painful. It’s still too raw.I finished the Plum essay and sent it off to the editor, who acknowledged receipt of it. Now I wait, to see if it’s what they want; if they want more revisions; or if, after all this work, they decided not to take it.Yesterday, I went to White Plains, mostly in search of photo albums. I’ve been taking wonderful photos with the digital for the past few years, and have a few thousand photos that need to be printed and put into albums. Plus, I’ve got photos from pre-digital days that need to be sorted and written up and put in albums so that they can be enjoyed. And photos that need to be removed from cheap albums and put into archival quality albums.That’s going to take awhile.Anyway, Target had some good ones, but not exactly what I wanted. I wandered over to Border’s, to use my gift card and see if they had albums. I specifically wanted to get Jackie Kessler’s book, Hell’s Belles­ – which has an official release date of January 2, but some stores already have it. However, this one didn’t yet, although they promised me they ordered a few copies. I did, however, buy Carpe Demon: Adventures of a Demon-Hunting Soccer Mom by Julie Kenner, because every time I’ve seen it, it reminds me of Lara and Brenda.Grabbed some sushi from a tiny place in White Plains – and it was awesome – always good to have a handy sushi place. Went to Port Chester to see if Kohl’s had any albums – in spite of my displeasure with them, they usually have good frames, albums, etc. Well, the store was in such disarray, I can’t tell you what they had – things were piled on the floor, glassware was smashed, signs were ripped down and half-hanging, cashiers were shouting at the people standing in line waiting (again) – it was a filthy, awful pit. Even though they’re working with me to compromise on the overcharge from a few weeks ago – this particular store is not somewhere I’d shop again.So I went to AI Freedman’s – and found exactly what I want. Not only that, I found it on sale for 50% off. So I bought one album for 2006 and one for 2007 – so that I can print and mount photos as I take them.I came home, started printing photos. Ran out of photo paper. Estimated how many photos I have to print for 2006 (a lot) and panicked, because I knew they’d never fit into the album. Dashed back to the store, bought the last two matching albums they had in the 06 color, dashed to Staples, bought more paper, came home and printed more photos. I’ve only printed around 100 photos, and written them up and mounted them – there are 100 more on this disk, one full disk of over 200 photos, a partial disk, and then half of the disk in the new camera.Finished reading The Trollopes.I have to write a letter to my cousin overseas who’s going through a tough personal time, get a few pages done on Token, and then, it’s off to the theatre, for two shows. A friend who’d begged to have dinner with me cancelled too late for me to make alternate plans with anyone else, but that’s fine; it happens, I’ll find someplace quiet and either read or write a bit. The city’s bound to be insane today, it being the day before New Year’s.I might check in tomorrow before I go on retreat; if I don’t, have a safe and joyful New Year, and I’ll “see” you on the 2nd!DevonNeed help setting goals for the New Year? Check out questions to help you with your Goals, Dreams, and Resolutions on Wordish Wanderings