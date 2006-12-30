Saturday, December 30, 2006
Waxing Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Cloudy and cool
I’ve broken up the entry into three parts today, so you can find what you want. This is the daily rambling; below it is the December wrap-up; below that is the year-end evaluation – with the original and mid-year hopes and dreams still in there, to track the changes. The latter was hard to share, because of the emotions it brought up; and I tried to re-read all the year’s entries, because I think I wrote more than I remember writing, but reading through The Situation again was just too painful. It’s still too raw.
I finished the Plum essay and sent it off to the editor, who acknowledged receipt of it. Now I wait, to see if it’s what they want; if they want more revisions; or if, after all this work, they decided not to take it.
Yesterday, I went to White Plains, mostly in search of photo albums. I’ve been taking wonderful photos with the digital for the past few years, and have a few thousand photos that need to be printed and put into albums. Plus, I’ve got photos from pre-digital days that need to be sorted and written up and put in albums so that they can be enjoyed. And photos that need to be removed from cheap albums and put into archival quality albums.
That’s going to take awhile.
Anyway, Target had some good ones, but not exactly what I wanted. I wandered over to Border’s, to use my gift card and see if they had albums. I specifically wanted to get Jackie Kessler’s book, Hell’s Belles – which has an official release date of January 2, but some stores already have it. However, this one didn’t yet, although they promised me they ordered a few copies. I did, however, buy Carpe Demon: Adventures of a Demon-Hunting Soccer Mom by Julie Kenner, because every time I’ve seen it, it reminds me of Lara and Brenda.
Grabbed some sushi from a tiny place in White Plains – and it was awesome – always good to have a handy sushi place. Went to Port Chester to see if Kohl’s had any albums – in spite of my displeasure with them, they usually have good frames, albums, etc. Well, the store was in such disarray, I can’t tell you what they had – things were piled on the floor, glassware was smashed, signs were ripped down and half-hanging, cashiers were shouting at the people standing in line waiting (again) – it was a filthy, awful pit. Even though they’re working with me to compromise on the overcharge from a few weeks ago – this particular store is not somewhere I’d shop again.
So I went to AI Freedman’s – and found exactly what I want. Not only that, I found it on sale for 50% off. So I bought one album for 2006 and one for 2007 – so that I can print and mount photos as I take them.
I came home, started printing photos. Ran out of photo paper. Estimated how many photos I have to print for 2006 (a lot) and panicked, because I knew they’d never fit into the album. Dashed back to the store, bought the last two matching albums they had in the 06 color, dashed to Staples, bought more paper, came home and printed more photos. I’ve only printed around 100 photos, and written them up and mounted them – there are 100 more on this disk, one full disk of over 200 photos, a partial disk, and then half of the disk in the new camera.
Finished reading The Trollopes.
I have to write a letter to my cousin overseas who’s going through a tough personal time, get a few pages done on Token, and then, it’s off to the theatre, for two shows. A friend who’d begged to have dinner with me cancelled too late for me to make alternate plans with anyone else, but that’s fine; it happens, I’ll find someplace quiet and either read or write a bit. The city’s bound to be insane today, it being the day before New Year’s.
I might check in tomorrow before I go on retreat; if I don’t, have a safe and joyful New Year, and I’ll “see” you on the 2nd!
Devon
Need help setting goals for the New Year? Check out questions to help you with your Goals, Dreams, and Resolutions on Wordish Wanderings.
10 Comments:
I have a photo printer but when I need to print out a large backlog of photos I've found that it's faster, and maybe not that much more expensive, to upload them to winkflash.com and have them do it. They only charge .99 for shipping regardless of the size of the order and they are really, really fast. Just a thought. :)
Happy New Year, Devon!
Diana, thanks for that info. I've got dozens of photos to print and organize into albums.
Happy New Year, Devon (and you too Diana), d:)
My goal is to finish the WIP. Wishing you a Very Happy New Year, Devon. May it be full of blessings for you! Ciao!
I desperately need to print out my digital photos, but just don't have the money to buy a good printer for it. But I might look into that winkflash.com and see how much they charge.
Have a very Happy New Year, Devon!!!
Ive yet to print the over a hundred pictures I've taken this year as well. Good luck with the albums.
As for the New Year, I hope you have a wonderful New Years Eve and that 2007 contains all the happiness you seek.
Happy New Year, Devon. May 2007 bring everything you wish for.
Carpe Demon is a hoot! I hope you enjoy it as much as I have. :)
I've got a ton o' pictures I need to print, too. Organization, thy name is NOT Tori. *sigh*
Happy New Years Devon!
Yeah, I've got to do the photo thing too, for many different reasons (one of which, the siblings want copies of mom's photos). Thankfully, I have a great photo printer, but the winkflash thing sounds great. I think Walgreen's does it too.
Happy New Year Devon!
Don't you hate it when you put time, energy and character into a work and then some fuzzy-eared dweeb turns it down at the last moment?
I had had something sitting with a Canadian publisher for 13 months,was told to wait and wait,and just as I turned the novelette into a play and resubmitted to somebody else in that form, wham, the "after serious consideration" letter.
When they get sticky like that you know there is another player who may be writing on a similar theme, the "third man", if you will.
Not awake enough, you keep wating while the damage is being done.
I managed to cover my backside by a way multiple submitting, but if writing is a game of chess, I am at times tempted to turn the damn table over. Won't be invited back, but maybe I can play somewhere else.
Post a Comment
<< Home