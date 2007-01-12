Friday, January 12, 2007
Chaz had a great quiz about the Egyptian Zodiac sign on his blog. I did it, and came up with a great answer – but, of course, Blogger can’t support it without losing all my sidebar stuff, so it’s only on WordPress. Hop on over to see it here. Or, if you’re looking at the WordPress version of Ink, just scroll down under this post.
The day absolutely shot by – that happens when you get a late start.
I spent A LOT of time loading my links into the WordPress version of Ink in My Coffee, rearranging stuff, etc., etc.
I spent A LOT of time setting up the new version of Kemmyrk, and I’m very proud of it. It’s as though finding the right look for the site has given it a whole new energy, and it’s finally coming together.
Crossed two more items off the January To-Do list.
AND, I moved Circadian Poems over to Word Press. The new site is here. Check out today’s poem, "The Judgment Within" by Sophia Simpson. And yes, that’s another of my photos in the header. Can you tell I’m getting into the whole Word Press thing?
I’m getting 1200 spams per day in the Circadian address – WITH the Spam filter as high as it goes. I know people are telling me to calm down about spam – but I’m paying the host enough for hosty-poo to filter the poo that is spam. So it’s taking me longer than it should to even find the darned submissions, much less respond to them. My apologies to anyone who’s waiting to hear back.
And if anyone is publishing any poetry, please send me an email with the information, links, etc., so I can include you in the Poetry News segment that comes out on Thursdays. At the risk of generating even more spam, send it here. And put something in the header so I know it’s a press release and not a penis enlargement ad.
WordPress actually makes sense to me, which gives me confidence trying to get up the websites.
I’ve almost made 1300 posts on the Blogger version of “Ink.” Who knew I had so much to say?
Worked on the quarterly newsletter. I’m waiting for one more piece of information; I hope to have it printed and in the mail latest by Monday.
Started typing Token and Affections and I’m doing enough work on it so it’s a legitimate second draft, not a “Draft 1A” which is what my typical drafts typed from longhand are. I put in some more information that’s necessary for all three novellas and fixed some logistical problems. I’ve gotten back into their individual speech patterns, some of which I think I lost in the middle of the first draft, and hope to recapture. And I’m very happy with the work. It’s getting stronger and stronger. Got the first two chapters done.
All in all, I spent nearly 12 hours working yesterday Not too shabby. Too bad all of them weren’t billable hours!
Errands today, and back to the page. I did not fill my quota on either Chasing the Changeling or “Illuminated Nude” and need to make that up.
Devon
Token and Affections, 2nd Draft – 4,505 words out of 45,000
4 / 45
(8.9%)
Chasing the Changeling – 2,050 words out of est. 45,000
2 / 45
(4.4%)
5 Comments:
1200 a DAY!!!! I hope that's a typo!!
The Wordpress sites are looking fantastic. I love the pictures! Look out for an email from me later about all that stuff.
Col
I hate and loathe spam. And yes, the spam filters never manage to get the bulk of it.
The only time I like Spam is when Eve plays with it.
Sounds like you've been very busy today! And it sunds like maybe you're feeling better? I hope so!
I like the way all three sites look on wordpress. It's crisp and sharp and I love the photos which just flows with each blog.\\
I have been getting spammed also! A pox on spammers!!!!!
