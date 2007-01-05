Friday, January 5, 2007

Waning Moon

Saturn Retrograde

Rainy and mild





My article “New Year’s Resolutions for Sports Fans’ is up on Femmefan.



Of course, since I wasn’t feeling well, there’s more chaos with The Situation: The Sequel. Can I just say these slime buckets really piss me off? I’d really like to whistle up the Karma dogs, but they need to come on their own.



So, lost a good bit of the morning to that.



I have to say, spending ten minutes every day cleaning off my desk works. I see the difference, and it’s a good one. Even with what accumulates from the day’s work, there’s still progress. And it’s much easier to break it down that way than to get overwhelmed by everything on the desk.



Thanks for the compliments on the WordPress version of the blog. I like it, too. If I can figure out how to work it and the photo stuff, I’ll move there permanently by the end of the month. In the meantime, during the learning process, I’m double-posting.



Went out to do some errands. It was a lovely day, and I wish I felt better.



Caught up on some correspondence.



Should have written some pitches, but didn’t feel sparkly enough to do so. Managed to get one done and out, which I felt decent but not spectacular about.



Did the next scene of “Illuminated Nude”. It’s shorter than the first scene, but, for this piece, I find that working scene-by-scene works best.



I have an idea for my next FemmeFan article, but I think it will take me a week or more to get all the research done for it. I can’t get it to my editor in time for next week’s edition – maybe for the week after.



Rested quite a bit in the afternoon. I wasn't feeling horrible or anything – just scratchy and achy and it’s slowing me down.



I actually felt worse when I woke up this morning; however the bills don’t pay themselves, so I have errands all over the place. And they certainly won’t pay themselves this week – I have direct deposit, and yet the money from the shows/daywork I did last week isn’t in there. Nothing. And it should be a decent chunk of change. The damn show took in over a million dollars last week and they can’t be bothered to pay me correctly and on time? This is a pattern, since I’ve worked there. And it’s not like they don’t have the money. I’m going to start invoicing them for late fees on my bills. NOT acceptable. And the point of direct deposit is so you don’t have to worry about bank holidays, etc. I contacted my boss to find out if he knows anything, and I’ll trace it back from there to find out where the problem is, and to ask for immediate solution.



And there’s one bill that HAS to be paid today, no matter what.



I am NOT amused.



Devon



“Illuminated Nude” – 2000 words out of est. 5,000

