Friday, January 5, 2007
Waning Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Rainy and mild
My article “New Year’s Resolutions for Sports Fans’ is up on Femmefan.
Of course, since I wasn’t feeling well, there’s more chaos with The Situation: The Sequel. Can I just say these slime buckets really piss me off? I’d really like to whistle up the Karma dogs, but they need to come on their own.
So, lost a good bit of the morning to that.
I have to say, spending ten minutes every day cleaning off my desk works. I see the difference, and it’s a good one. Even with what accumulates from the day’s work, there’s still progress. And it’s much easier to break it down that way than to get overwhelmed by everything on the desk.
Thanks for the compliments on the WordPress version of the blog. I like it, too. If I can figure out how to work it and the photo stuff, I’ll move there permanently by the end of the month. In the meantime, during the learning process, I’m double-posting.
Went out to do some errands. It was a lovely day, and I wish I felt better.
Caught up on some correspondence.
Should have written some pitches, but didn’t feel sparkly enough to do so. Managed to get one done and out, which I felt decent but not spectacular about.
Did the next scene of “Illuminated Nude”. It’s shorter than the first scene, but, for this piece, I find that working scene-by-scene works best.
I have an idea for my next FemmeFan article, but I think it will take me a week or more to get all the research done for it. I can’t get it to my editor in time for next week’s edition – maybe for the week after.
Rested quite a bit in the afternoon. I wasn't feeling horrible or anything – just scratchy and achy and it’s slowing me down.
I actually felt worse when I woke up this morning; however the bills don’t pay themselves, so I have errands all over the place. And they certainly won’t pay themselves this week – I have direct deposit, and yet the money from the shows/daywork I did last week isn’t in there. Nothing. And it should be a decent chunk of change. The damn show took in over a million dollars last week and they can’t be bothered to pay me correctly and on time? This is a pattern, since I’ve worked there. And it’s not like they don’t have the money. I’m going to start invoicing them for late fees on my bills. NOT acceptable. And the point of direct deposit is so you don’t have to worry about bank holidays, etc. I contacted my boss to find out if he knows anything, and I’ll trace it back from there to find out where the problem is, and to ask for immediate solution.
And there’s one bill that HAS to be paid today, no matter what.
I am NOT amused.
Devon
“Illuminated Nude” – 2000 words out of est. 5,000
2 / 5
(40.0%)
10 Comments:
"Can I just say these slime buckets really piss me off?" Of course you can. :o)
I love the WordPress version. It looks great. Good luck with it.
Hope you're soon feeling better.
I hope you get your money before the day is over. That happened to me once and when I left the billing office, I had a paper check.
*hugs* on all the problems going on. I hope you're feeling better soon and that your money shows up.
UGH. I hope they pay you, FAST. That would irk me to no end.
Get better soon!
Hope you're feeling better, Devon, and that you get paid soon. What a ******!
Funny how we all feel the same way at about the same time.
I do think it's the blast of the passing Wolf Moon, and I am not a female.
Things seem to be done by sheer discipline while brain is mush.
I am thinking of going on to MySpace and shuddering at going beta on my blog, also AVG update.
I am a writer. An Idiot-Savant. These technical things are impossible.
...And the hell of it is, as soon as you're in thing kind of funk, bang, you're in a relationship.
Nice to be in love for a while, but it don't make you write any better or blog any better.
Fellow traveller.
Hope you feel better tomorrow.
I know it's that blasted moon and recovery is sure to follow.
I just don't believe it's going to happen this time, at least for me.
Cheerful chap, what?
Ivan
Someone has dropped the ball somewhere on the money D. I didn't get mine either.
All I have to say is that 'we' set 3 records in Dec at the show.
1) "We" set the all time broadway box office gross record the week of Christmas.
2) "We" topped that record the week of New Years with a whopping 1.8 million dollar box office gross. Leading to..
3) Being the top grossing broadway show of 2006 with box office grosses of over 70+ million dollars.
Perhaps once the producers are done rolling around naked in the money, we will get our share...
Hope you're feeling better soon.
I hear you on being owed money. Dh is owed by his company re-imbursement for some of his school fees, it was due to us last friday. Still haven't seen it.
Sorry to also hear about the situation rearing it's ugly head at a time you aren't feeling well.
Not getting paid on time, especially with direct deposit, is VERY unacceptable. I would be livid with outrage.
Devon, to answer your question - we found out that hubby has GOUT. Can you believe that??? WEIRD.
