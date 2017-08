I’m happy because I felt my writing took a leap. I met some wonderful people, and strengthened relationships with friends. I became clearer on my own boundaries.I’m unhappy that I’m not farther along in the transition, even though I know it was mostly due to the pressures of The Situation.I’m unhappy in that I feel I lost a part of myself that was optimistic and kind in the Situation, and I don’t know if I can heal enough to regain it.I’m unhappy in that I feel I spent too much time in groups.I’m unhappy because I feel I got too caught up in the “busy-ness” of the writing “business” and neglected the art and the craft.I also feel I often got caught up in other people’s “stuff” – which is very different from being supportive of friends who are going through a difficult time.I feel I often spun my wheels, instead of settling down to do focused work.Getting to know some wonderful people.Even sporadically, the time spent in yoga made a huge difference.Strengthening bonds with some of the people close to me.Regarding The Situation, I would have struck back sooner and harder, and worked less from a position of fear. Spent less time in a tizzy, and more time acting. I also feel that I got caught up in a cycle of loyalty again, often with people who did not deserve it, and with that, I worked against my own best interests.That I have full control over the transition.That I have as much stamina as I need.That other people are going to listen carefully and actually respond to what I say/write, instead of skimming it and imposing their own frame of reference onto it.Say “no” morePut the writing firstNot get caught up in the web of what other people say one “must” do to become successful, and follow my own path to my own kind of success.Most of the rest of my life does, because I’ve learned to redraw boundaries this year. I need to push harder with the business writing. I need to manage time better and stop making excuses. And I need to worry less about other people not fulfilling their potential. It’s their choice, not my problem. I have enough to juggle.Hold to the boundaries drawn.Remove unsupportive people from my life (who are different than the supportive ones who give me a reality check when I need it).I’m not sure. Every year, I keep saying I want to expand more into travel writing and food writing, and I keep holding back. Maybe this is the year I take the leap? I want to keep playing with cross-genre pieces and write whatever interests me. I want to learn more, listen more.Time management, especially with less time on the internet.I need to make sure I leave time for fun, and don’t let writing become a job, even though it’s a vocation. I need plenty of percolation time, which I didn’t give myself this past year. This past year, I had it when I collapsed out of sheer exhaustion and stress. I want to build it in for the coming year.--Finish at least three unfinished projects that are sitting around--Do the first drafts of at least three new novels--Get the relocation DONE--Expand the business writing--Get the websites up--Commit to both the fitness/yoga practice and redevelop my spiritual practice--Keep 13-in-Play/Focus on finding homes for every piece--Not let a backlog of projects accumulate--Finish at least three unfinished projects that are sitting around.Pick oneWork on it every dayMove on to the next one--Do the first draft of at least three new novelsGo over my notesPick what’s pulling the hardestWork on it every day until it’s done; then move on to the next one.--Get the relocation DONEPut the financials in orderHouse huntDo it--Expand the business writingGet the websites upPitch continuallyStretch with new projects--Get the websites upLearn fasterSet aside blocks of time to devote to the learning processDon’t get discouraged and frustrated so easily--Commit to the fitness/yoga practice and redevelop the spiritual practiceCreate the schedule I need/want and stick to it, without excusesFollow the study paths that are openingRealize there’s no such thing as being “too busy” for this part of my life, and be as ruthless with the time management of this as I am in the writing.--Keep 13-in-Play/Find homes for everything writtenMore comprehensive lists before I start submissionsKeep track of those lists (don’t put them away and “lose” them)If something comes back, re-read it, tweak if necessary and send it back out THE SAME DAY.--Not let a backlog of projects accumulate.This is tied in to the above – making more complete lists when I prepare to send it out the first time, and just keep moving it down the list.Really try to match projects to markets more realistically than I have this year.Keep pieces in motion instead of letting them stack up on the desk.RelocateCreate a secure, peaceful environment for my family and my writing.--RelocateSee above--Create a secure, peaceful environment for my family and my writingCreate boundaries and hold themRelocateFreelance full time--Try to find the kindness and compassion that was stomped out of me during The Situation--Sew more--Paint more--Take more quiet time for myself--Try to find the kindness and compassion that was stomped out of me during The SituationGive myself the time and space to healSpend more time with positive people; remove negative people from my lifeReturn to writing in my journal each night a list of the things/people/happenings during the day for which I am grateful.--Sew moreThe sewing machine’s out – use it!Work on quilts as well as clothesExperiment with designs--Paint moreGet over the “you can’t” I’ve felt all my lifeUse it as play time, not serious work timeIf it helps, make like a kid again and finger paint!--Take more time for myselfSchedule long meditations a few times a weekFind a good yoga studio so I can take classesBook creative/percolation breaksIf you'd like to take another look at the questions, hop over to Wordish Wanderings