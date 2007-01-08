Monday, January 8, 2007

Waning Moon

Saturn Retrograde

Raining and cooler





Quick, late post.



I’m still sick; didn’t go to the party last night; stayed home in bed. A little better today, but I have to finish the Plum essay and get it off to my editor, and I’m on my way to acupuncture now.



New posts will be up late afternoon/early evening for both Circadian Poems and Kemmyrk.



Devon



Token and Affections -- 42,241 words out of est. 35,000

42 / 35

(120.0%)