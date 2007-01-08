Monday, January 8, 2007
Waning Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Raining and cooler
Quick, late post.
I’m still sick; didn’t go to the party last night; stayed home in bed. A little better today, but I have to finish the Plum essay and get it off to my editor, and I’m on my way to acupuncture now.
New posts will be up late afternoon/early evening for both Circadian Poems and Kemmyrk.
Devon
Token and Affections -- 42,241 words out of est. 35,000
42 / 35
(120.0%)
7 Comments:
Hubby is flying to NYC in a few hours, and the weather apparently there is TERRIBLE. Please be safe!
This cold wants to just hang on, doesn't it? :-(
I hope you get to feeling better very soon!
There's definitely something going around the blogosphere.
Rhea
The Boomer Chronicles
Hope you are feeling better, sooner rather than later! Good luck on the Plum Essay.
{{{{Devon}}}} Hope you feel better soon.
Feel better, Devon!
Don't you hate it when you're feeling like that and you have to produce. Hapened to my at the old Star Weekly Magazine, Toronto.
Coming down with Pneumonia, but on top of deadline. No copy, no job.
Smoked half a pack of cigarettes, coughted fruitily and somehow got it done.
Break a leg.
Eat oranges.
