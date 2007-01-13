Saturday, January 13, 2007

Waning Moon

Saturn Retrograde

Rainy and cold





Mark your calendar, folks: when the moon turns to new later in the week, Ink will only be at the Word Press URL.



And the trouble I had with Blogger this morning seals the deal.



I was nowhere near as productive as I wanted to be yesterday. I had trouble with Changeling in the morning – a poor night’s sleep left my brain with mush, and I didn’t even get 1K done on it. So I had to work extra hard this morning.



I ran my errands, going to Old Greenwich and getting more photo paper (buy one, get one free, woo hoo), and other paper. I can’t wait until I have the room to store paper I buy by the case. I did that here for awhile – and kept the case in the trunk of the car, so I had to run down three flights of stairs, through the courtyard and down the street to the parking lot in the middle of the night when I ran out of paper. Uh, no, thanks. I want it in the closet of my office, thank you very much. My HOME office. Also known as The Library. Because my office will look like the library in one of those British Great Homes by the time I’m done with it.



I came home and printed nearly 100 photos, and I’m still only in June of last year. And I have, well, about 800 more photos to print. I took a LOT of pictures.



I have some great photos of enormous whale skeletons from the New Bedford Whaling Museum – two distinct enormous ones. But I can’t remember which whales they are – although I know which skeleton photo is which, if that makes any sense. So I have to go back and find out which one hangs in the atrium, and which one has its own room. The detail in the fin (flipper?) bones are astonishing – they look like oversized finger bones and the bones that fit across the top of the knuckles – wow.



And the photos I took of the Parsons House Ruin at the Nature Center – because someday I want to write a YA mystery and set it there – and the deer I happened to catch in the photo, who peered at us from between the leaves – nice to capture all those moments.



And use them for stories.



Managed to type Chapter 3 of Token (I hoped to type two chapters, but I’m just too tired). I don’t know why I’m so darned tired. I hope it’s just waning moon energy. Found what was a major plot point in Chapter 3 that I completely forgot about and need to wind up in about Chapter 17 or so.



Oops.



Got the cats a new scratching post since the old one was . . .beyond pathetic. They like the new one.



I’m reading one of the research books for the revision of Assumption, and it’s really interesting, but I put it aside last night to chomp on popcorn and read one of Archie Mayor’s books set in Vermont.



Oh, and so much for all the money I spent in August to get my computer “fixed”. Half the time it’s not responding – to anything. Then it began to scream like it was in pain and flashed “keyboard failure” at me – I fixed it, and the keyboard’s fine. And then it wouldn’t give me back my floppy disk, so I had to operate with needle-nose pliers, shouting at it, “Just TRY to electrocute me, you Microsoft piece of ---“ because, of course, I didn’t turn if off the way I should have. We seem to have negotiated a truce for the moment.



I want my money back from Geek Squad. A “fix” should last longer than this, especially when it meant losing all my professional samples.



Late start this morning – I have trouble getting to sleep lately, and then I oversleep in the morning. Ick.



But some decent work on Chasing the Changeling. So now I can start my day.



Devon



Token and Affections, 2nd Draft – 6,936 words out of estimated 45,000



6 / 45

(13.3%)

3 / 45

(6.7%)

Chasing the Changeling – 3,300 words out of est. 45,000