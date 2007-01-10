Thursday, January 10, 2007
Hop on over to Circadian Poems to read “Image” by Violetta Ashe.
And check out my essay on “Why Do A Writing Exercise?” on the Scruffy Dog Review Blog.
Supposedly, Blogger had a maintenance session yesterday. Well, goody for them. But now I can’t post any comments to any Blogger account. I just get a blank screen with “Done”. So much for “fixing” anything.
Anyway, Colin, I tried to leave a comment on your article about “Aye, Write!” , but who knows if it’ll ever show up!
More adventures with Metro North. I bought a round trip ticket yesterday, to go in off-peak and come back out during peak (rush hour). So I get on and the conductor punches the “Peak” part of the ticket. I protested – peak is a much higher fare and I’m NOT going to be charged twice because the conductor was careless. So he takes the ticket and scribbles on it that the peak portion is really still good.
Yeah, THAT’LL work.
He “can’t” replace the ticket.
Horse hockey.
So, when I get into the station, I go to the ticket counter and explain the situation, and ask them to swap out the ticket.
The ticket office “can’t.”
Bullshit.
They send me to the executive office, where I have to fill out a bunch of paperwork. But they were very nice and gave me a pass that’s good for one ride on any Metro North train at any time.
All because one of their employees was so busy chatting and cutting up he couldn’t be bothered to read the ticket.
And, had I tried to use the ticket on a peak train with his scribbles, they would have charged me not just the adjustment, but the entire onboard fare, which is markedly higher than a pre-purchased ticket. I wasn’t going to be double-charged for someone’s mistake. As it is, it costs nearly an hour’s union pay for a roundtrip ticket.
After that little escapade, I had to buy some books to recover. I bought Jackie Kessler’s Hell’s Belles, which I was determined to be my first purchase of 2007, and Janet Evanovich’s newest, Plum Love.
Work was fine. They kept me, because one of my colleagues got sick. We sent her to the doctor – she has an eye infection – and I said I’d stay. She called back in later and has to stay out today, too – poor thing – so I’m in for both shows (a 14 hour day).
The show was fine, everyone was happy to see me, the three new leads went in. All good.
Starting reading Hell’s Belles. It’s clever and witty and imaginative and lots of fun. A really, really good book. I’m having a blast with it, and I’m so proud of my friend Jackie, thrilled for her success, and just want to stand up and cheer! She works hard, she’s talented and imaginative, and she deserves all good things!
I finished the first draft of Token and Affections this morning (I did about 1300 words). It came in at 44,574 words. I started it on October 7. Considering I expected it to be 15K that I could knock off in two weeks – it’s certainly grown beyond that. In the revision, I have to reshape and develop the ending a bit more – I glossed over a few things to get to the finish line. But I think it stands alone well in addition to being the first of a trilogy of novellas.
I start typing it tomorrow, as well as beginning Chasing the Changeling.
No work on “Illuminated Nude”, unfortunately, because I stayed to do the show. At least I didn’t have to do a revision on the essay until 4 AM, and I hope I don’t arrive home at 1AM tomorrow to find she needs a revision when she gets in at 9. Keep your fingers crossed for me, people!
I had this lovely To-Do list of writing tasks for today – all out the window, except for the work on Token.
Off to the theatre for a long, two-show day, but at least I get to have dinner with Artie. That brightens any day.
Devon
Token and Affections – 44,574 words out of 44,574
Oh, don't get me started on rude people who are too busy chatting with their friends to do their jobs. Grrrr.
You're always working on so many different projects at a time. Do you find that it keeps your creativity fresh when you do that?
I can't stand it when people can't be bothered to do their job. Especially when they're in a position that deals with the public. It's annoying as hell.
Sorry to hear about your ticket woes! Blech!
Thanks for the Hells Belles tip...I'm off to check it out. :)
And enjoy your dinner with Artie!
I keep meaning to buy Jackie's book. Bleedin' credit card limit just doesn't seem to go down...
:o)
I got confused--your post says "Thursday" but at the bottom it says "Wednesday." Or am I just pregnant? ;-)
What a mess with the ticket thing! I'm sorry you had to go through that. People can suck, sometimes.
