Thursday, January 4, 2007

Last Day of the Full Moon

Saturn Retrograde

Partly sunny and co0l





Happy Birthday, Chaz Brenchley!



He’s both a wonderful friend AND a wonderful writer.



Hop on over to Kemmyrk for some ideas on oracle study for the New Year.



Worked on “Illuminated Nude” yesterday. Did about 5 ½ pages. Originally, I hoped it would only by 1500 words long, but no such luck. The opening scene was the first 5 ½ pages. However, I really like it – it’s completely different from anything I’ve ever done before, and is as fascinating to write as I hope it will be to read. I’m figuring it will run somewhere between 3-5K. And it’s interesting to tell the story from inside a male protagonist. I moved the location from Paris to New Orleans, in the Metairie Cemetery, which also adds some interesting atmosphere. It’s an odd piece, but I like it.



Wrote and submitted two short articles. Also submitted two short stories. So, it was a reasonably productive day. I may not have 13-in-Play – but I have 10.



I worked and worked and worked on the DE web site yesterday – and carefully tracked and wrote out the things I don’t understand about the process. Look out, Colin, in a few days I’m sending an email your way. Some things are starting to make sense, but some don’t, and if they can be explained, I think I can get it.



If we’re talking about pushing a comfort zone – I’m attempting to learn Word Press, and I made an entry over on that blog – another version of “Ink” with an entirely different look – check it out here. If I like it, I’ll switch from here over to there. If I don’t, I’ll dump that one and stay here. It’s taking me awhile to learn how to deal with it.



Of course, staring when I’m exhausted from a full day of writing probably wasn’t the brightest thing I’ve ever done. I’m trying to decide if I’m going to double post for awhile, or what.



And can I use the word meter bars there?



We’ll find out, won’t we?



Something that could seriously prevent a permanent move is the fact I can’t load many photos. Well, I can load photos, but they have to already be on an URL, or if I upload into the system, it’s only 50 somethings and it doesn’t appear in the blog. Since I enjoy sharing my photos with you, that’s a big disappointment.



I got a late start this morning, because I was up late reading Conceived with Malice last night. I want to finish the entire book before I comment on it. It’s interesting, but I have some questions regarding authorial interpretations.



Had a great morning’s work on Token and Affections – I’m thrilled with the way it’s headed. And I can’t wait to get back to work on ”Illuminated Nude”.



Unfortunately, I woke up with a scratchy throat and a bit of a fever, so I’m going to try not to push too hard today.



Devon







Token and Affections – 38,616 words out of est. 35,000



38 / 35

(108.6%)

1 / 5

(20.0%)

“Illuminated Nude” -- 1375 words out of est. 5,000