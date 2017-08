43 / 35

(122.9%)

Quick, short entry today because Blogger is about to go down for servicing, and I was up far too late last night trying to get the essay done.Hop on over to Circadian Poems for “New Year” by Bliss Monaghan (which should have gone up yesterday) and a short essay, “How It Feels to Write a Poem” by Brenda Braene.Hop on over to Kemmyrk for a short essay on Comparative/Competitive Spirituality.Acupuncture was great yesterday, and I feel better, although I’m having trouble shaking this cold.Worked on the essay until nearly midnight and got it out at ten minutes before twelve. Oh, well, technically it was still Monday, right?Some nice work on Token and Affections this morning – I think I only have one more chapter to go.Off to the theatre – I’m sure it’s a crazy day today – and then back to do some work on “Illuminated Nude.”DevonToken and Affections -- 43,421 words out of est. 35,000