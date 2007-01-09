Tuesday, January 09, 2007
Waning Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Sunny and cold
Quick, short entry today because Blogger is about to go down for servicing, and I was up far too late last night trying to get the essay done.
Hop on over to Circadian Poems for “New Year” by Bliss Monaghan (which should have gone up yesterday) and a short essay, “How It Feels to Write a Poem” by Brenda Braene.
Hop on over to Kemmyrk for a short essay on Comparative/Competitive Spirituality.
Acupuncture was great yesterday, and I feel better, although I’m having trouble shaking this cold.
Worked on the essay until nearly midnight and got it out at ten minutes before twelve. Oh, well, technically it was still Monday, right?
Some nice work on Token and Affections this morning – I think I only have one more chapter to go.
Off to the theatre – I’m sure it’s a crazy day today – and then back to do some work on “Illuminated Nude.”
Devon
Token and Affections -- 43,421 words out of est. 35,000
43 / 35
(122.9%)
5 Comments:
I'd bet anything it's viral. Viruses stay around FOREVER. Colds are gone in a matter of days. Hang in there!
Hope yer feeling a bit better. There's loads of that going round here too and it's taking ages to lift. I've been lucky so far. Stay smiley :-)
Glad the acupuncture went well - I had that done lots of times to try and correct a "female" problem and it worked!
Acupunture, not for me, but if it helps you, I'm glad.
Hope you're feeling better soon.
Good to see you "sounding" chirpier.
I had accupuncture one summer. I spent almost the entire time lying on the bed with pins sticking out of me worrying that they'd really hurt if the car park ramp just above the shop ever gave way while I was under it ... Not very relaxing.
