Tuesday, January 16, 2007
Waning Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Rainy and cold
The revised guidelines are up for Circadian Poems.
I’ve moved both The Thirteen Traveling Journals Project and The Place and Space Journal Project. They both need a lot of TLC and revamping, which will happen in the coming weeks. Both of the new sites have my photos. I love how P&S turned out, but am unhappy with the Journals photo and will have to do another photo session in the near future to come up with something better. Not to mention sort all the problems with journals getting stuck because I haven’t been able to access the email to get the info from the proper people and TO the proper people. Patience, all, it will be worked out. Plus, some new journals will be available in the coming weeks, along with a fresh media campaign.
Spent far too much time yesterday working on a quarterly newsletter that has to go out in early February. But the content had formed itself in my brain, and I wanted to get it onto the page while it was still hot and fresh.
Tomorrow is my last day for Ink’s run on Blogger. Much of it was great, but we all have to move on sometime, right?
Let’s hope all this blog relocation is moving the house relocation energy into place!
Suzanne over at The Working Writer’s Coach invited me to join a Blog Chain this week – very cool. It’s a wonderful, intelligent, diverse group of writers and bloggers – witty, articulate, fascinating points of view. Thanks, Suzanne! I’m having a blast.
I wrestled a couple of pages out of “Illuminated Nude”. I’m getting into the difficult, sticky section now, and the only thing to do is push through.
I dropped back into the world of Real again for a few pages. I’m getting there. It’ll be a great, big mess to revise, but hey, get it all down first, then figure it out later, right?
Chasing the Changeling continues to surprise me in a good way.
Off to the theatre – yes, Kristen, I’m going to Spoiled Brats to look for the toy for Pickles! Don’t worry!
Devon
Token and Affections – 11,592 words out of est. 45,000
|
11 / 45
(24.4%)
Chasing the Changeling – 7,341 words out of est. 45,000
|
7 / 45
(15.6%)
“Illuminated Nude” – 3,250 words out of est. 5,000
|
3 / 5
(60.0%)
Real – 107,000 words out of est. 120,000
|
107 / 120
(89.2%)
I continue to be amazed at your output and green with envy. I know I should just get it all down and figure it out later like you do. But I can't seem to work like that. Oh well, I suppose we're all different and the important thing is to get there in the end. Cheers!
You make me feel like a sloth! Goodness. Oh, as for the blog move, I laready have your new address bookmarked!
Looks like a fascinating site - the working writer's coach. Will definitely have to check it out more.
Must go - fingers are freezing as I type this! (Note to self: in next house, get office UPSTAIRS and not in basement!)
Good luck with the move!
I know when I moved from Blogger to WordPress, I had trouble with my pictures. I had to upload each one of them again! Yeesh. But the visuals they presented were well worth the effort.
Happy packing! ;)
I love your new site, is very good. About moving it to another address, I know exactly how irritating that is. I also wanted to move from Blogger to WordPress, and it was some very hard work do to. I can’t deal with all the techniques, that way I renter this job to my nephew, his computer freak. Every time I try to do it and my one all my pictures are deleted. Anyway, I just want to say that I love tour blog and I read it all the time. Hope for you that you'll manage all the problems. I’m sure that finally you'll have a lot of great photos, as all the photos of yours. I must go now, take care. Good luck!
