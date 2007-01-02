Tuesday, January 2, 2007
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
And congrats to Jackie Kessler! Today is the official release date for her book, HELL’S BELLES. Woo-hoo, Jackie! I’m looking forward to reading it.
Hope you had a great start to your year, and that the year brings you joy and abundance in all things.
This post is broken down into the three bits again. This is the daily natter. Below this is my To-Do List for January – a long one, but January’s a long month, and I need to get going, because I lost a lot of time last year. Below that are my Goals, Dreams, and Resolutions for 2007.
I firmly believe goals, dreams, and resolution are different elements of the life, and the GDRs reflect that. Who knows what the year will bring, but at least I’ve got a jumping off point, and something to work towards. I’m like a race horse – I need to know there’s a barrel of oats at the barn at the end of the race, or I’m simply not interested. Well, in my case it’s a box of Godiva and a bottle of champagne, but you get the idea.
Two shows on Saturday took it out of me. Everyone was perfectly nice and happy to see me. But, for some reason, the matinee seemed sixteen hours long. Three of us went out for Vietnamese food, which was lovely. I pointed and it came to the table looking much better than the picture, and tasted even better than it looked Yummy!
And I may have gotten a freelance writing gig out of the dinner conversation. One of my dinner companions is starting her own business and needs brochure copy, business plan, etc., etc. So we’re going to talk more and work something out that works for us both time wise and rate wise.
The house staff had a party between shows, and invited me to join them when I got back from dinner, including sharing their very special punch. Yummy!
Second show flew past, although I broke a zipper during a quick change. I’m notorious for that. But I got the actor IN the costume in the change and OUT of it for the next one, so it was all good. I tossed tourists right and left to get to the train. There was no way I was going to miss the train, wait for an hour, and get home after 2 AM. Not happening!
The train ride itself, of course was a nightmare, in both directions. The temperature was much colder than predicted, so, of course, the train had the air conditioning going full blast. In addition to being late.
On New Year’s Eve, I had trouble getting it together to start for the retreat. I caught up on blog reading; I printed more photos; I read the paper. Plus, I was very sore from the shows, for some reason. Usually, it takes an eight show week for me to feel that messed up.
I finally got going, and was glad once I got there, because I had the chance for some peace and quiet. And writing time.
Ideas from half-baked stories that haven’t worked over the years are now starting to form into something rather coherent. If it works, it will make sense of a lot of fragments with which I’ve played over the years, and would be great. We’ll see. I’m going to let it percolate.
I closed the journal on the past two years, physically and symbolically, and started a new journal book. I love fresh, clean journal books – it always makes me feel that the possibilities are endless, and I like that. When people say there are “too many choices” frankly, I think they’re cracked. There’s no such thing. Choice is wonderful – the more choices you have, the more responsibility you have to take. It’s on YOU, not someone else who only presented limited options. People who are overwhelmed by choices, in my opinion, are actually overwhelmed because they don’t want to take responsibility for those choices. They’d rather make it someone else’s fault.
If you don’t frequently push yourself out of your comfort zone, you get stagnant. You need some restful times – pushing all the time just makes you tired in a way that’s counterproductive – but stasis equals lack of growth, and really, what do we have without growth? Life cycles are about growing, whether it’s children or cornfields.
According to news reports, over a million people celebrated the New Year in Times Square. And the rain held off until about 12:01 AM. All good.
Outlined three new projects, but who knows when I’ll have a chance to write them. Two are definitely adult pieces in the fantastical realm and the third is a cycle of probably about four YA novels. We’ll see.
Printed out what’s left of the 2006 log (since the first part of the year was lost by the Geek Squad Guy), so that I can track projects and make some more submissions this week. On Friday, I’ll see where I am with the 13-in-Play bit. And I have to sit down and do at least three pitches this week. Of course, the trick with that is finding a place to which to pitch. I haven’t been too happy with the listings on the job boards lately – very little that grabs me.
Did a lot of work on Token and Affections, over 3400 words. Considered breaking up the time on different projects, but Token was going so well and I’m so close to finishing that I just stuck with it. I’m over my 35K estimate (considering that, originally, it was only supposed to be 15K), and I’m just going to let it be what it is. The ending will remain the same, but I’ve changed how I get there slightly, in a way that strengthens the piece.
I haven’t done fresh pages on Real or Fix-It Girl yet, but I wanted to start the year knowing where I am with them. Real is a great, big mess and will need massive rewriters. And that editor who had me write the first 50 pages in three days or whatever it was and then quit her job and disappeared with the manuscript has never resurfaced. Of course, what it’s morphed into and what the original vision was were two different things. Again, a big lesson as far as finishing FIRST.
Read Carpe Demon by Julie Kenner and really enjoyed it. I think the character of Kate is just great, and I enjoyed everyone –except Kate’s husband, Stuart. I’m hoping he gets killed off a few books down the line, because Cutter is a much better fit for her. Stuart is annoying. He just makes me choke with disgust. I don’t see any reason why Kate would marry him, or even spend an afternoon with him. There’s nothing enticing or exciting or adorable about him. The he’s-a-symbol-of-security-and-she-was-raised-an-orphan – I don’t buy it. Not in this case.
It’s also great in the positive way it deals with faith. As most of you know, I have very little patience for organized religion, because most of the time it’s used to oppress, manipulate, or as an excuse to commit atrocity in the name of whichever God it pretends to honor. However, in this book, the positive use of faith is strongly depicted, without being preachy or otherwise revolting.
I am going to go out and buy the sequel, California Demon, because the rest of the characters are people with whom I want to spend more time.
Off to the theatre. Let’s hope some of the tourists have gone home after a happy time in the Big Apple – and we get our city back again and take the time to leisurely stroll to and from work instead of feeling like a linebacker on a – goodness, I’ll have to trust Bailey to come up with the play. Football’s not my sport – thoroughbred racing and ice hockey are.
Devon
Token and Affections ---- 35,741 words out of est. 35,000
Real –106,500 words out of est. 120,000
106 / 120
(88.3%)
The Fix-it Girl – 61,790 words out of est. 100,000
61 / 100
(61.0%)
I am so with you on the journal thing. I got rid of my old one as well. There isn't anything like a new, clean fresh one! Alive with possibilities! :-)
Glad you were able to find some peace and quiet at your retreat. I finally had some quiet time after midnight on New Year's Eve to sit and reflect on things.
Carpe Demon and California Demon are two of my favorite books! And I agree re Stuart. He's just not very exciting. But if I had demons hounding me all the live-long day, I might want boring at home. :)
Thank goodness I'm not the only one who doesn't like Stuart! I uderstand the characters need for stability not just for herself, but for her daughter. But, he doesn't seem to contribute anything.
Sounds like you're starting the year off right. Glad to hear your retreat went well. Aren't the aspirations, dreams and possibilities for the year wonderful (and a bit scarey)?
Loved your theatre reviews. Good luck in seeking to relocate. Sandwich is a beautiful town!
Hi Devon. Thanks for the heads up on your Goals, Dreams and Resolutions for 2007. I made a copy and I'm working on mine! I'm eager to finish the old one and get started on my new writing projects, too.
Good luck on your elemental series quilt! Good luck with everything! You are busy and creative! Way to go!
More like a kick returner trying to get up the field and dodging the tacklers on the defense.
I love reading about your goals, dreams, etc. You give me so much encouragement in the way you deal with things.
SQUEE!!!!!!!!
Thanks so much for the mention, Devon!
