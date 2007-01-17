Wednesday, January 17, 2007
Dark of the Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Sunny and COLD!
Linky, linky, check out these posts:
My regular Wednesday entry is up on The Dog Blog. Today’s topic is: Space.
The latest issue of The Scruffy Dog Review is up, with my column, “The Literary Athlete”. We’re talking about endings here, and the talk includes agent Jacky Sach, editor Kristen King, reader Costume Imp, and authors Chaz Brenchley, Tim Cockey, Tess Gerritsen, Jonathan Mayberry and John Getze
Link:
http://thescruffydogreview.com/uploads/Literary%20Athlete%20Endings%20Formatted.htm
There are a couple of typo fixes I requested, and then I’ll send the links to the contributors.
Today’s Circadian Poem is “Lily” by Wesley Floyd.
Last day of posting on Blogger. Make sure you have the links updated over to Word Press.
Dealt with a good deal of anger yesterday. I struggled with it because I had the feeling that what I responded to wasn’t at the root of the problem, and it was more important to find out the cause than simply react on an emotional level. Not all figured out, yet, but I’m getting there. Trying to take the Saturn Retrograde into account and not make the same mistakes – make constructive choices instead of destructive ones. Mostly revolving around stuff in the city, not the writing life.
With yet more developments in The Situation: The Sequel – it’s not easy.
And, actually, Kristen, you gave me the key in our phone conversation today. I think I’m on the right track. Thank you!
Work was fine. Lots of principal dressing rooms painted, so I had plenty of clothes to haul up three flights of stairs. Was ready to slap one of the dayworkers who started whining that a rack she wanted to put downstairs for dry cleaning was full and I wasn’t emptying it fast enough (we had three hours until the dry cleaning was due). God forbid she could help me move anything if it meant going up the stairs. I told her it would take me as long as it took me, and she would just have to deal. Upstairs, in my work space, we had engineers trying to figure out which shower was leaking and why, and a design assistant in the rooms making sketches for the designer. Believe it or not, it wasn’t all that chaotic, because we were all working around each other with compassion and cooperation.
Printed out some more photos and got them in the book. Sent out two more pitches.
Good morning’s work on Changeling.
Busy day ahead. Good stuff: writing and pitches. Bad stuff: more to do on The Sequel. But guess what? It has to wait until the writing quota is met. I’m tired of losing writing time because of scumbags.
Devon
Chasing the Changeling – 8,842 words out of est. 45,000
