Wednesday, January 3, 2007
Full Moon – Wolf Moon/Cold Moon
Saturn Retrograde
Cloudy and cool
Hop on over to the SDR blog to read the “Nano Now What?” essay.
Got your newsletter yet? If not, sign up here. Just send an email telling me you want to be on the list!
And check out my friend Kristen’s new blog, http://livelywomen.com. It’s got some great ideas for fitness and overall wellness.
I got out an overview packet to a potential client yesterday before I left for the show. Always feels good to get something like that done.
The job postings have been discouraging lately, so I have to find some new lists. It’s not there jobs aren’t listed – it’s just not in the areas in which I’m well versed – or could get up to speed quickly. There are plenty of other writers who are better suited – many of them in my freelancing group, and I hope they gobble them all up! I need to take a look at the kinds of places for which I want to write and create the type of position I want – convince them there’s something they need that only I can provide.
Unfortunately, the places for whom I like to work tend to be non-profit, whereas the better money is in corporate.
Just have to work a little harder, I guess, huh?
Coming home from work, the sky was a gorgeous teal, with that big full moon hanging in it – absolutely lovely!
Work was fine – one of the leads left, and a new one is coming in later in the week. There’s a massive principal exodus at the end of the week, with a bunch of new leads starting next week, so that should be interesting.
As I worked, I set out the territory I want to cover in “Illuminated Nude.” It’s not like anything else I’ve written, and the premise excites me. So we’ll see how it goes.
Went trolling the market listings, and actually found some interesting stuff. So, today, I want to sit down and either write and send a bunch of queries and pitches or make some outright submissions, depending upon the various guidelines.
I mean, hey, I need to get up to speed on both the 13-in-Play AND the weekly goal of 3-5 pitches per week, right?
And I have an idea for a short piece for FemmeFan – but I might be about a week too late for it.
Managed to clear out one of the many email accounts – I had to trudge through over 800 spams. Now the account is down to the six pieces of legitimate mail I actually need to deal with. I’m telling you, 1and1 sucks, big time.
Problem is, I don’t think the other hosts are any better. If 1and1 is this bad and it got the award for best host, what are the others like? Ick.
So much for their highest spam filter, which does absolutely NOTHING, and for the function that’s supposed to dump the spam once a week and DOESN’T.
What, exactly, am I paying for? Obviously not service.
And, on top of that, some dipstick tried to hack into my system again. Fortunately, the MacAfee wall held somewhat, although the whole thing exploded into the White Screen of Death, shut itself down, turned itself back on, ran a CHKDSK, deleted a bunch of stuff, didn’t want to have anything to do with Outlook for about an hour, and then settled down.
I mean, come on, I’m not interesting enough or important enough for a hacking.
A hacking cough, maybe, but that’s about it.
Long list of “shoulds” for today, mostly writing-related. I decided to put off the weekly trip to Trader Joe’s until Friday, so the cats will have to make do with normal cat food instead of their organic extraordinaire food and they are NOT amused.
I meant to comment on the death of President Gerald Ford. I actually remember the whole Watergate thing, and Nixon’s resignation, followed by Ford’s ascent into the Presidency. I was pretty young, but my parents always had me watch the news with them. My father, in particular, wanted to make sure I watched the footage of the Vietnam war so I would never have the mistaken notion that war was romantic. People die, and it’s usually the innocent and the civilians.
In any case, before I go too far on a tangent, my memories of President Ford are that he was a good man who believed in his country and, even more importantly, in the PEOPLE of his country (as opposed to the politicians and the corporations). He tried to do right by us. Yes, most will remember the goofy Saturday Night Live skits lampooning his klutziness, but I always got the impression he was so full of ideas he wasn’t looking at the ground much – sort of like a ballet dancer. The head is up, the eyes are out, there are far more important things than cracks on the sidewalk or tree roots.
Anyway, I remember him doing a lot of good in his few years in office (I thought it was more than a half a term). He was someone who impacted my life in a positive way.
I’m very excited about the gallop towards the finish line with Tokens -some really cool stuff is happening, which makes the piece much stronger than I originally envisioned it, thank goodness!
Devon
Token and Affections -- 37,491 words out of est. 35,000
|
8 Comments:
Congrats on nearly being finished with Tokens! That's great!
I remember being fascinated with the Watergate thing growing up (when I saw the movie about the journalists--I was a journalism major). It's a very interesting piece of history.
I think every time a company claims to have won the war against spam, the spammers find yet another way to get around it. My dad gets tons of spam and he's always asking me how to stop it. I keep telling him to just live with it like I do. *g*
LOL @ hacking cough.
Good luck on your weekly queries!
:o)
Don't get me started on the SPAM. It's totally ticking me off. I have to delete well over 100 on my michellemiles.net account DAILY. And all of them are Spammers hitting my blog! Luckily WordPress has fantastic spam-guard plugins so they don't show up on the comment section, however to have to delete the emails is a total pain in the arse. I even have the spam guard turned on on the server, but it still doesn't filter them all out.
F! I detest spammers!
Happy New Year to you, too. Time to rock it like it's hot...cuz global warming'll getcha every time.
I guessit's good I'm a 'nobody' as far as hacking ansd Spam goes. We get about 4 to 5 pieces of Spam a week.
Glad to hear you are doing so well with 'Tokens'.
And as for Ford, well I have to show my ignorance, I was born in '74 and don't know much about him.
Congrats on reaching your finish goal with Tokens.
I wonder if your hacker is my hacker. It got to the point where I had to put the IP address on my restricted list.
Ford was a good president, except for that little minor thing about NY Dropping Dead (of course he didn't exactly say that)
I always admired Ford - he had the courage to make a decent decision, pardoning Nixon, although at the time it killed some of his political ambitions.
Post a Comment
<< Home